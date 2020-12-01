Meizu Buds Review

The market for TWS Earphones is growing in India and recently the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu also stepped into the scene with their Meizu Buds TWS Earphones.

These earphones were a part of the Special Big Billion Day launch on Flipkart and the initial pricing for this was just Rs.2,799. However, we were expecting them to go on sale for Rs.3,499 after the Big Billion Days but for some reason, these are selling at Rs.2999 right now which is a great deal. Are the Meizu Buds worth your money? Let’s dig into the review and find out.

Meizu Buds Key Features

13mm Graphene dynamic drivers

ENC dual-microphone noise reduction technology

Bluetooth 5.0 with Airoha AB1562M chipset

IPX-5 Certified Sweat and Splash Resistant

Up to 5 hrs Battery with a Single Charge

Design & Build

Talking about the design, the Meizu Buds come with a very compact charging case that easily fits in your pocket and makes it easier to carry around the earphones. The build quality is good and the earphones don’t fall from the case no matter how hard you shake them. You get a USB Type-C port in the bottom that helps you to charge the case and along with that, there is some information printed. In addition to this, there is a button on the back of the case that helps you to turn on pairing mode. On the front, you get an LED Indicator along with the Meizu branding on the case.

Opening up the case, you get the earphones and these exactly look like some Apple Airpods clone. The earphones weigh only 3.1 grams each which makes it very lightweight and you won’t have any issues for wearing them for a longer period of time. The Meizu Buds sit comfortably in your ears and you can use them while working out too as they don’t fall off easily. In addition to this, these earphones are IPX-5 rated which makes them sweat and water-resistant.

The packaging is very simple and along with the Earphones and Charging Case users also get a USB Type-C cable inside the box. There is also a quick start guide that helps users to set up their earphones. You can have a look at the Meizu Buds in the images below.

Features & Connectivity

The Meizu Buds use Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing with other devices and the connectivity on these is amazing. To enable pairing mode on the Meizu Buds you just have to long-press the button on the back of the case until the LED Light changes the color to white. Once you see the white led, just make sure the earphones are inside the case and search for them in the device you want to connect them with. Select the Meizu Buds in your Bluetooth Menu and the earphones will be connected within a second.

The connectivity on these earphones is insane. Even after using them with an iPhone and a laptop for 4-5 straight, we faced no audio lags or connection drops. Multi-device pairing isn’t supported by the Meizu Buds so you have to disconnect them from one device if you want to connect them with some other. Just like the other TWS Earphones in this price range, the Meizu Buds also come with support for ear detection which means that the song or the video which is played on your device will be paused automatically if you remove the earphones and once you wear them again it’ll start playing automatically.

In addition to this, touch-based features are also supported and you can play/pause your media or answer/reject your calls by tapping on the earphones. Moving on to the calls, the microphone quality is decent the other person on the phone can hear you without any issues. You may face some audio disturbance here and there when you are on a call however it doesn’t affect the overall call experience. For the price, the Meizu Buds surely do a good job.

Audio Quality & Battery Life

Meizu Buds comes with 13mm Graphene dynamic drivers and this is the best driver size that you can get in this price range. The audio output is impressive and the Meizu Buds give a tough competition to every TWS Earphones available under Rs.3000. The bass levels are medium however the treble is great. You can clearly hear the vocals along with the music and to a surprise, these earphones are louder than most of the TWS Earphones in this price range.

We played Welcome to my Hood by Diljit Dosanjh, Old Skool by Sidhu Moosewala, the entire Goes Without Saying album by Fateh, and many Similar Hip Hop and Pop songs on this one, and the overall experience was amazing. In addition to this, if you are buying these for watching movies or TV Shows then you won’t be disappointed because it does a good job. You can also play around with the EQ settings on your device to enhance the audio output on the Meizu Buds.

When it comes to the Battery Life, these are hands down the best TWS Earphones available out there. Meizu Buds can easily give you up to 5 to 6 hours of battery life with a single charge and you can get up to 20 hours of playback time along with the charging case. The charging case comes with a 300 mAh battery and takes around 1hrs and 40mins for a full charge.

While I was playing around with these earphones I got them fully charged around 2:10 PM and connected them with my iPhone to test them with some music. After continuous music playback and some calls, these earphones still had 70% battery by 4:55 PM. After that, I connected them with my laptop took a break, tested them with a movie, and even after everything by 8:00 PM these had 30% battery life remaining. So if you are looking for TWS Earphones that can get you through the day without any issues then the Meizu Buds will be the perfect choice for you.

Verdict

Meizu Buds are one of the best TWS Earphones that you can get in the market right now. Honestly, we didn’t have many expectations from these TWS Earphones but surprisingly these perform as good as its competitors. In some areas like Battery Life, the Meizu Buds just kill the competition. If you are looking for some good TWS Earphones under Rs.3000 then you can surely go for these before the price goes up. These earphones are definitely worth your money.

