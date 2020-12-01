WhatsApp now supports custom wallpapers for individual chats, improved sticker search and more

Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has received a new update that has introduced several new features. One of them is the ability for the users to change the custom chat wallpaper background.

With this new feature, users can now make chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper background on the chat thread of the favorite people. This will help users to identify the contact through the unique wallpaper.

Additionally, users will also be able to select different wallpapers for light and dark themes. Further, the default background is also being made available in more color options along with the ability to adjust the brightness.

Apart from the background wallpaper-related feature, the company has also added an updated version of the “Together at Home” sticker pack from the World Health Organization, which now also supports animations.

The search for stickers has also become easier as entering some smileys in the compose box also populates sticker suggestions. This feature seems quite similar to what Telegram is already offering.

If you are not seeing these new features on your WhatsApp, then you may have to wait for a couple of days as the company has said that it has started rolling out the new features from today.