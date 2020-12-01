How to set a 6-digit passcode on Apple Watch
Your Apple Watch can be locked with a passcode, when you first set up your Apple Watch you are asked to set up a passcode which is usually a 4-digit code used to unlock the Watch. However, what if I tell you that your Apple Watch can be locked with a more complex 6-digit code rather than the 4-digit secure code?
Apple’s WathOS lets you set a 4-digit passcode for your Apple Watch, but it can be changed with a more secured 6-digit passcode that would be a lot harder to crack as compared to the 4-digit code. This can be handy too, setting up a 6-digit passcode on your Apple Watch is easy, the following guide will show you how.
How to set a 6-digit passcode on Apple Watch
Adding a passcode to Apple Watch is quite a simple and straightforward process, your Apple Watch can be locked with a 6-digit passcode, but before that, you will have to set a simple passcode which can be later changed to a complex one. Follow these steps below.
- Press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to go to the home screen.
- Swipe to the bottom to enter the Settings app.
- Under the Settings, swipe down and tap on Passcode as shown.
- Tap on Turn Passcode On to set up a 4-digit passcode initially. If you already have set a passcode, skip this step.
- Enter a 4-digit passcode, we will be changing it later to 6-digit so keep it as temporary.
- Swipe to the bottom and tap on the toggle switch for Simple Passcode.
- Enter your current 4-digit passcode to verify and type your preferred 6-digit passcode on the next screen.
- Tap on OK and then re-enter it to confirm the changes.
That’s all you need to do to set a 6-digit passcode on Apple Watch.
