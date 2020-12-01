Your Apple Watch can be locked with a passcode, when you first set up your Apple Watch you are asked to set up a passcode which is usually a 4-digit code used to unlock the Watch. However, what if I tell you that your Apple Watch can be locked with a more complex 6-digit code rather than the 4-digit secure code?

Apple’s WathOS lets you set a 4-digit passcode for your Apple Watch, but it can be changed with a more secured 6-digit passcode that would be a lot harder to crack as compared to the 4-digit code. This can be handy too, setting up a 6-digit passcode on your Apple Watch is easy, the following guide will show you how.

How to set a 6-digit passcode on Apple Watch

Adding a passcode to Apple Watch is quite a simple and straightforward process, your Apple Watch can be locked with a 6-digit passcode, but before that, you will have to set a simple passcode which can be later changed to a complex one. Follow these steps below.

Press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to go to the home screen. Swipe to the bottom to enter the Settings app. Under the Settings, swipe down and tap on Passcode as shown. Tap on Turn Passcode On to set up a 4-digit passcode initially. If you already have set a passcode, skip this step. Enter a 4-digit passcode , we will be changing it later to 6-digit so keep it as temporary. Swipe to the bottom and tap on the toggle switch for Simple Passcode . Enter your current 4-digit passcode to verify and type your preferred 6-digit passcode on the next screen. Tap on OK and then re-enter it to confirm the changes.

That’s all you need to do to set a 6-digit passcode on Apple Watch.

