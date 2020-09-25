How to make phone calls on Apple Watch

Your Apple Watch has a number of features no wonder you want to check on messages, attend calls, view app notifications, read heart rate, track fitness activities, listen to music, the Apple Watch does it with ease. Your Apple Watch can also make calls and in this guide, we will be showing how to make calls on your Apple Watch.

You can directly ask Siri. Ask Siri to call someone, say commands like ‘Call contact or ‘Dial number‘ or ‘Call contact FaceTime audio’. For instance, Call Sam or ‘Call Sam FaceTime audio’.

Alternatively, you can make use of the Contacts app and make calls. Here’s how to do it.

On your Apple Watch, open the Phone app from the menu. Tap Contacts, then turn the Digital Crown to scroll down. Choose the contact you want to call, then tap the phone button. Tap the FaceTime Audio button to start a FaceTime audio call, or simply tap a phone number to make a call. U se the Digital Crown to adjust the volume during the call.

This is the easiest way to make calls on Apple Watch. Want more Apple Watch guides? Check out how to mark emails as read or unread as well as how to sync music to Apple Watch using iPhone or iPad. Also check out guides, tutorials, tips, tricks, and hidden features for smartphones, Windows, and Mac.

