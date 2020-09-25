BSNL introduces new Bharat Fiber Broadband plans starting at Rs 499
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom network provider has introduced new Bharat Fiber broadband plans for the users, which starts at Rs 499 per month and goes up to Rs 1,499 per month.
The company has introduced four new plans, which inlcude Fibre Basic, Fibre Value, Fibre Premium, and Fibre Ultra. Here are the details.
- Fibre Basic
- Price: Rs 499 per month
- Speed: Up to 30 Mbps
- Fair Usage: 3300 GB
- Fibre Value
- Price: Rs 799 per month
- Speed: Up to 100 Mbps
- Fair Usage: 3300 GB
- Fibre Premium
- Price: Rs 999 per month
- Speed: Up to 200 Mbps
- Fair Usage: 3300 GB
- Fibre Ultra
- Price: Rs 1499 per month
- Speed: Up to 300 Mbps
- Fair Usage: 4000 GB
These new plans will be effective from 1st October 2020 and the promotional period will be for 90 days. It seems that the subscribers will have to make a security deposit equal to the amount of the plan’s price.
All plans include 24 hours unlimited calling to local as well as STD numbers to any network. Users opting for the Premium or Ultra plan will get access to Disney Hoststar Premium for free. The plans are available for all the circles, expect for the Andaman & Nicobar islands.
For those BSNL users who don’t have a broadband connection, the company is offering its Work@Home promotional broadband plan without any additional charge. The plan is now available until December 8.