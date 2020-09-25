BSNL introduces new Bharat Fiber Broadband plans starting at Rs 499

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom network provider has introduced new Bharat Fiber broadband plans for the users, which starts at Rs 499 per month and goes up to Rs 1,499 per month.

The company has introduced four new plans, which inlcude Fibre Basic, Fibre Value, Fibre Premium, and Fibre Ultra. Here are the details.

Fibre Basic Price: Rs 499 per month Speed: Up to 30 Mbps Fair Usage: 3300 GB

Fibre Value Price: Rs 799 per month Speed: Up to 100 Mbps Fair Usage: 3300 GB

Fibre Premium Price: Rs 999 per month Speed: Up to 200 Mbps Fair Usage: 3300 GB

Fibre Ultra Price: Rs 1499 per month Speed: Up to 300 Mbps Fair Usage: 4000 GB



These new plans will be effective from 1st October 2020 and the promotional period will be for 90 days. It seems that the subscribers will have to make a security deposit equal to the amount of the plan’s price.

All plans include 24 hours unlimited calling to local as well as STD numbers to any network. Users opting for the Premium or Ultra plan will get access to Disney Hoststar Premium for free. The plans are available for all the circles, expect for the Andaman & Nicobar islands.

For those BSNL users who don’t have a broadband connection, the company is offering its Work@Home promotional broadband plan without any additional charge. The plan is now available until December 8.

