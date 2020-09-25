How to hide Notification Badges in App Library on iPhone

Apple introduced the new App Library feature with the new iOS update. If you are using this feature to organize apps on your phone, then you might have noticed the notification badges.

When the notification badges for the App Library is enabled, you will see a bubble on top of the app icon of the folder with the number of count for the pending notifications. For instance, if you have 100 unread emails, it will show the count “100” on top of the app icon or the folder if the app is placed inside a folder.

If you find this feature annoying or distracting, you have an option to disable it. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to easily disable the notification badges on your iPhone if you are running iOS 14.

How to disable App Library notification badges

Step 1: First of all, open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on the option “Home Screen.”

Step 3: Now, locate the toggle button for the option “Show In App Library.” To disable notification badges, toggle the option off.

