Reliance Jio starts offering in-flight connectivity services

Reliance Jio has today announced that the company has started offering in-flight data services as well as calling and SMS services for its postpaid users traveling abroad.

The company has partnered with UK-based connectivity provider AeroMobile. The mobile services will now be available on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at Rs 499 per day.

The base plan costing Rs 499 per day offers 250 MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 free SMS. There’s another plan costing Rs 699 per day that provides 500 MB of data while the plan priced at Rs 999 per day offers 1 GB data. Do note that none of the plans offer incoming call support.

Users who are using the in-flight services for the first time will need to activate the plans on the Jio network. The company has also clarified that the international roaming services will not work on JioPhone and Jio’s wifi device.

For this service, the company has partnered with several airlines, including Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Lufthansa, Malindo Air, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Alitalia.

Reliance Jio has said that service will be extended to domestic flights as well once it is available in Indian airspace.