How-To-Mark-Emails-As-Read-Or-Unread-On-Apple-Watch

The Apple Watch is useful if you want to check on messages, attend calls, view app notifications, read heart rate, track fitness activities, listen to music, and more. All these things can be done right from your wrist without actually pulling your iPhones out of the pocket. Reading emails is easy on it, it also lets you mark emails read or unread quickly. Want to know how? Take a look.

For those who are using Apple Watch and have synced it with the iPhone, marking emails read or unread can be done right from the wrist, the Apple Watch can do it for you. It’s not just me, but there are several people who open the email by mistake and haven’t read it fully. Marking emails unread is a wise option, however, if you own the Apple Watch, why not use it for good?

How To Mark Email As Read Or Unread On Apple Watch

Here’s how you can mark emails as read or unread so you can read them later at ease.

Press the Digital Crown/Home button on your Apple Watch to return to the Home screen showing all of your apps. Find the Mail icon to open the Mail app. Tap on the email or message that you want to mark as read or unread. Press firmly on the screen until you see its options. No tap on Unread or Read depending on what you want to do with the message. You can also Flag or Delete the message from the given options.

