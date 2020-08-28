Apple Watch is one of the most popular and one of the best wearable devices out there. It offers tons of functionalities and one of them is to record a workout. But what if you have accidentally recorded a workout or duplicated it? Well, you can delete it.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can delete a workout recorded on your Apple Watch. Of course, you will need to do it through iPhone which is connected to your smartwatch.

How to delete workout data on Apple Watch

Step 1: First of all, open the Apple Health application on your iPhone

Step 2: In the app, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the button that says “Show All Health Data”.

Step 3: Now, select the option “Workouts” and then tap on “Show All Data.”

Step 4: You will now see a list of workouts. Swipe left on the one that you want to delete and then click on the “Delete” button.

Step 5: This will bring up a pop-up for you to select “Delete Workout & Data” or “Delete Workout Only.” Choose whatever you want but you should go for the “Delete Workout & Data” option.