OnePlus is working on a smartwatch named OnePlus Watch

OnePlus started off as a smartphone brand with an aim to offer the flagship-grade smartphone at a very aggressive price point, dubbing it “flagship killer.” However, with time, the company has changed its strategy.

Since the past couple of years, the company has expanded its portfolio of products and entered into a few new segments, including mobile accessories and Smart TV. Now, it appears that the company will soon launch its own smartwatch, adding yet another product line under its brand.

Earlier, it was rumored that OnePlus has been working on a smartwatch for about a year. The rumor about the OnePlus Watch has now been confirmed by Techradar, citing a former employee of the company as a source.

Additionally, a new listing on IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) website mentions OnePlus Watch with a model number W301GB, confirming the existence of the wearable device. It seems that slowly, the company wants to cover the whole ecosystem of smart connected devices for the users.

While the company started off with premium products, it is now focusing on the mid-range devices. For its OnePlus TV lineup, the company recently launched the budget models after initially launching premium models in the Indian market.

Recently, the company announced its OnePlus Nord smartphone, marking its re-entry in the mid-range segment. The company also has a few more budget to mid-range devices lined up. As per the reports, it could soon launch a Snapdragon 460-powered smartphone, which is codenamed “clover” and another device codenamed “Bille”, powered by Snapdragon 690 chipset with 5G support.

