Useful Command Prompt Shortcuts That You Should Know

There are a lot of users who use Windows Command Prompt in their daily life but still, they are unaware of the shortcuts that can help them to get work done faster. Hence, in this guide, we have compiled the best Command Prompt Shortcuts that you can use to get things done faster. So, let’s get started.

Commonly Used CMD Shortcuts

Ctrl + C : Copy your selected text data

: Copy your selected text data Ctrl + V : Paste your copied text data

: Paste your copied text data Ctrl + A : Select all text data in the current line

: Select all text data in the current line Home : Jump to the beginning of the line

: Jump to the beginning of the line End : Jump to the end of the line

: Jump to the end of the line Middle Button (Requires a Mouse) : Start Scroll Mode

(Requires a Mouse) : Start Scroll Mode Ctrl + Left Arrow : Jump to the previous word

: Jump to the previous word Ctrl + Right Arrow : Jump to the next word

: Jump to the next word Alt + Enter : Switch between full screen mode and windowed mode

Shortcuts to Run CMD

Windows Key+ R+ type CMD : Start the Command Prompt

: Start the Command Prompt Search CMD in the search bar : Start Command Prompt

: Start Command Prompt Windows Key + X + A : Start CMD With Administrator Permissions. Works only in Windows 10.

: Start CMD With Administrator Permissions. Works only in Windows 10. Type Exit in CMD: Close Command Prompt

Shortcuts for Selecting Text in Command Prompt

Shift + Left Arrow Key : Allows you to select the Character on the left

Allows you to select the Character on the left Shift + Right Arrow Key : Allows you to select the Character on the right

Allows you to select the Character on the right Shift + Up Arrow Key : Extend selection by one line up

Extend selection by one line up Shift + Down Arrow Key : Extend selection by one line down

Extend selection by one line down Shift + Ctrl + Left Arrow Key : Extend your selection by one word on the left

Extend your selection by one word on the left Shift + Ctrl + Right Arrow Key : Extend your selection by one word on the right

Extend your selection by one word on the right Ctrl + Shift + Home: Expand your selection to the beginning of the command

Shortcuts for Manipulating text

Ctrl + Backspace : Delete the word that is on the left of your cursor

: Delete the word that is on the left of your cursor Tab : Allows you to Automatically Complete a folder name

: Allows you to Automatically Complete a folder name Escape : Delete current line

: Delete current line Ins : Insert Mode

: Insert Mode Ctrl + Z : Ends the line.

: Ends the line. Shift + Insert : Paste the text data you copied

Other Useful Shortcuts

Arrow Up / Arrow Down : Allows you to choose from the commands you have used before.

: Allows you to choose from the commands you have used before. F1 : Allows you to enter the previous command character by character

: Allows you to enter the previous command character by character Alt + F7 : Allows you to clear your Command History

: Allows you to clear your Command History F7 : Allows you to view your command history

: Allows you to view your command history F3 : Allows you to repeat your previous command.

