How To Sync Music To Apple Watch Using iPhone Or iPad

Want to play music on your Apple Watch, it’s time to sync some music to it? Whether you are using an iPhone or iPad, you can sync the songs and podcasts to your Apple Watch and play. Here’s how to sync music to Apple Watch using your iPhone or iPad.

It’s easy to sync music and podcasts to Apple Watch, after the release of the WatchOS 5, Apple also added the podcast functionality so that you can also play podcasts directly on your Apple Watch. To work with this guide, you need to make sure your Apple Watch is updated to the latest version.

You can also try the new WatchOS 7 Beta if you want to see the latest features before anyone does.

How To Sync Music To Apple Watch

Launch the Apple Watch app to get started.

to get started. Swipe down and tap Music .

. Tap Add Music under the PLAYLISTS & ALBUMS section.

under the section. Choose the music that you want to sync to your Apple Watch.

Put your Apple Watch on its charger and let the sync begin.

You also have the option to let the Music app on your Apple Watch to automatically sync specific playlists and music that you might like by choosing the options that appear in the AUTOMATICALLY ADD section.

That’s all you have to do to sync the music to Apple Watch. You can only sync the music while it’s being charged. You can view the status bar in the Watch app on your iPhone.

If you like this guide, do visit more tutorials, guides, tips, and tricks related to iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices. To get updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok