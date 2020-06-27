Apple has released the new version of the watchOS 7 for Apple Watch users and if you want to try out the new watchOS 7 Beta, you can download it easily with the help of this quick guide.

What’s new in the watchOS 7 Beta? The watchOS 7 Beta includes a set of new watch faces, hand-washing detection, improved workout tracking, and sleep tracking, and much more.

Like all Apple developer beta version updates, watchOS 7 beta is only available to registered software developers and advanced users. For registered users, you have the download link available from Apple’s official website.

Know that this is the first-ever release of the watchOS 7 Beta which means it might come with plenty of unreported bugs and might not be stable for use. So, before downloading and installing it on your watchOS 7, take note.

How To Download watchOS 7 Developer Beta On Apple Watch

To install the watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch, you will need to download and install the iOS 14 Beta update on your iPhone.

Note: After installing the watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch, there’s no downgrade option. You might end up with the Beta update until you get a stable release in case if you later decide to remove watchOS 7 beta. The process might not be as easy as you think, you will need to send to Apple to have watchOS 6 reinstalled.

Visit Apple’s official developer on your iPhone using the Safari browser https://developer.apple.com/ Tap the two horizontal lines in the top-left corner followed by Account. Log into your Apple Developer credentials. Now select Downloads by tapping the two lines you did previously. Swipe down and Install Profile . Tap Allow to confirm your download. The Apple Watch app will be launched automatically and Install. Confirm the action. Restart and wait for your Apple watch to power back on.

Now both, your iPhone and Apple Watch have configuration profiles installed. It’s time to update the software.

Launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on My Watch at the bottom. Tap General and Software Update. The watchOS 7 Beta is now available for download, tap on Download and Install.

Before installing, make sure that your Apple Watch is charged above 50% to continue. If everything went well, the watchOS 7 Beta will be installed on your Apple Watch. Enjoy the new watchOS 7 features before anyone does.

With the same link, you can also enroll in the developer program for the iPadOS 14 Beta, the new macOS Big Sur Beta for Mac, and tvOS 14 Beta for Apple TV.

