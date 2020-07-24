How to block iPhone app tracking requests in iOS 14

The newly announced iOS 14 comes with several new features and major improvements for the existing features. We have already compiled a list of some of the major features and improvements coming with the iOS 14.

It also comes with various new privacy and security related features. One of them is the ability of the users to force apps to request permission for tracking them across the web or other applications.

While app tracking users across the web are common and mostly harmless, there are several apps that have abused the tracking feature and send personal data to third-party research or marketing firms.

If you want to avoid being a target of such practices, then here is the guide where you can automatically block apps from tracking you. Follow this step-by-step process to know how you can use this feature.

How to block app tracking on your iPhone

Before proceeding further with this guide, make sure that you are running the latest iOS 14 version on your iPhone. If you are not, then follow our guide on installing the iOS 14 Public Beta version on your device as the stable version has not been rolled out yet.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now scroll down and select the option “Privacy.”

Step 3: Now, choose the option “Tracking” from the top on the screen.

Step 4: By default, the system allows apps to ask for permission to tracking you. If you want to block the app from tracking you, toggle the option OFF.

Step 5: If you give permission for apps to track you, they will be listed under the Privacy > Tracking setting.

