Apple iPhone 13 series launched with A15 Bionic SoC, improved cameras, bigger batteries, and more

Apple has today introduced its latest iPhone lineup at the “California Streaming” event. Just like last year, this time too the company has launched four models — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch OLED display which the company says is 28 percent brighter and offers 1,200 nits peak brightness. Unlike the other devices in the lineup, the Mini model doesn’t have a ProMotion display. The standard model features a 6.1-inch OLED panel.

On the other hand, the Pro and Pro Max models come with a new Super Retina XDR display with 1,000 nits of brightness for better outdoor reading and a high 120Hz refresh rate. The screen size remains the same as the previous models — 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. As per the company, this is the brightest display from Apple so far.

The smartphones come with a redesigned TrueDepth camera array on the front and the notch is now 20 percent smaller compared to their predecessors.

Under the hood, the devices come powered by the latest Apple A15 Bionic SoC. It consists six-core CPU with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The company claims that it is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, which basically means that it’s fast.

In the camera department, the iPhone 13 Mini has a dual-camera sensor consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor that can capture 47 percent more light. There’s also an ultra-wide camera with the sensor-shift image optical stabilization technology which was first introduced in the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The camera configuration on the Pro model has been upgraded and now it comes with a new 77mm telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, as well as a new ultrawide setup with autofocus and a larger f/1.8 aperture. The primary “wide” camera now features an f/1.5 aperture and 1.9-micron pixels, Apple’s largest sensor yet.

All three cameras now have night mode, and there’s a new macro mode for photographing subjects at just 2cm. The improved camera setup, coupled with the new A15 SoC, allows you to shoot at up to 6x optical zoom with macro photography. The smartphones also come with a new Cinematic mode which allows you to blur the background in a video.

The smartphones are also IP68-certified against water and dust. Apple has expanded the iPhone’s 5G support to work with more bands. The company says that the new models will work on the networks of 200 carriers in 60 countries by the end of this year.

Coming to the battery, this time the company has included bigger batteries, which means that the iPhone 13 Mini will get 1.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12 Mini, while the larger iPhone 13 should get up to 2.5 hours more battery life compared to its predecessor. Similarly, the 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the 12 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max should get additional 2.5 hours than the 12 Pro Max.

As for the pricing, the iPhone 13 Mini starts at $729 while the iPhone 13 starts at $829. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099 respectively. Just like the last year, the company is offering a $30 discount if the new devices are purchased through network carriers.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini comes in White, Black, Pink, Blue, and Red colors while the Pro and Pro Max come in Black, Gold, White, and Blue colors. All the iPhone 13 models will be up for pre-orders from 17th September and will be available for purchase from 24th September.

