Apple Watch Series 7 with bigger and advanced display goes official

Along with the latest iPhone 13 series smartphones, Apple has also launched its next-generation smartwatch in the form of the Apple Watch Series 7. It comes in two different sizes — 41mm and 45mm.

Apple says that the new smartwatch models are designed in a way that it offers 20 percent more screen area and the borders are 1.7mm thinner. Borders are claimed to be 40 percent thinner than the Watch Series 6.

The company has retained its always-on Retina display on the new Apple Watch that we saw on the Watch Series 6. In terms of improvements, the company claims that the smartwatch is now 70 percent brighter than its predecessor.

The larger display offers larger font sizes and a new QWERTY keyboard that supports tapping as well as swiping with QuickPath. Apple has added two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — that animate dynamically on wrist raise.

The Apple Watch series is popular because of its health and fitness features but the company hasn’t added anything significant this time. There’s blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking as well as heart rate tracking. The smartwatch can also detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can provide an electrocardiogram (ECG) report.

Further, it also offers enhanced sleep tracking, including sleeping respiration rate and sleep trends. In the software department, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes running the watchOS 8 out-of-the-box. It also comes with a Breathe app called Mindfulness to help enhance wellness both physically and mentally.

It comes with an IP6X-certified build that is meant for dust resistance and a WR50 rating for water resistance. As for the battery life, the company adds that it can last up to 18 hours on a single charge and provides 33 percent faster charging.

The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS Model starts at $399 while the GPS + Cellular model starts at $499. It comes in five colors — Midnight, Starlight, Green, and a New Blue and (PRODUCT)RED. It will be available for purchase later this fall.