Apple iPhone SE 3 with 5G support could launch in H1 2022

Apple has launched two models of iPhone SE so far and now it seems that the technology giant is now working on launching the third model in the lineup which is expected to carry the same name.

Now, Ming Chi-Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst claims that the next-generation Apple iPhone SE will be launched in the first half of next year, i.e. between January 2022 to June 2022 but there’s no certain timeframe known.

It is said that the phone will come with support for 5G connectivity and not only that, it will likely be the “cheapest 5G iPhone ever.” That is not surprising given that only iPhone 12 series support 5G and the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will also have similar pricing as the previously launched iPhone models, making the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company.

In terms of design, the upcoming phone will reportedly look similar to the current model. However, the internals of the device will be upgraded. It will likely come with a 4.7-inch display but we hope the company does something about the thick bezels which are quite outdated as per the current design standards.

The iPhone SE 2022 is likely to come powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset and will have a Touch ID (fingerprint sensor) embedded into the power button. While the pricing details have not been leaked, we expect the smartphone to be priced similar to the current-generation iPhone SE, at around $399. It’s still a long time before the device becomes official and we will get to know more about it in the coming months.

Via