OPPO Watch 2 confirmed to launch in China on 27th July

Last year, OPPO launched its first smartwatch which was simply named OPPO Watch, taking inspiration from Apple not only for the product’s naming but also in terms of the design of the wearable device.

Now, the Chinese company is all set to launch its successor, dubbed OPPO Watch 2. The company has confirmed through a poster on Weibo that the device will be made official in its home market China on 27th July.

As for now, nothing much has been officially released by OPPO about the upcoming Watch 2 but the product has already been listed on JD.com, revealing some details about the smartwatch.

The picture of the device on the listing page of the online retailer shows that the smartwatch will feature a square-shaped dial and will come with support for heart rate monitoring. It will also come with support for eSIM connectivity. There will also be support for camera control and gaming mode.

The OPPO Watch 2 is also said to have an Apollo4 chip jointly developed by OPPO and Ambiq. This chip will work in combination with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC which is optimized for power consumption.

The device is likely to run ColorOS but will also have a secondary RTOS onboard for extended battery life. Previous leaks have revealed a new OPPO Relax application, new watch faces, and 16GB of internal storage. The smartwatch is likely to come in two sizes — 42mm and 46mm. We will get to know everything about the device, including pricing and availability details when it goes official on 27th July.

