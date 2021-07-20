After the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi has launched another Redmi Note 10 Series smartphone, and this time it’s 5G Ready. Redmi Note 10T 5G has been launched in India featuring MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU, a 90 Hz display, and supports dual 5G network.

One of the major highlights of the smartphone is its CPU, the Redmi Note 10T 5G equips a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core SoC paired with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, the base variant offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

It has an EVOL design, offers corrosion-proof ports, rubberized seals, spash proof design, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Unlike the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 10T 5G uses an LCD IPS display.

The screen is sized at 6.5-inch with Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. But the Redmi Note 10T 5G supports 5G capabilities which the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max lack.

Moving to the cameras, the Redmi Note 10T 5G packs a triple camera setup on the backside and a single camera in a punch-hole design for selfies. The 48 MP is the main camera while the other two are depth sensor and macro lens, both 2 MP, the selfie camera is of 8 MP.

On the battery side, the smartphone offers a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging up to 18W. It runs on the latest MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with multiple hands-free voice assistant like features.

The price for the Redmi Note 10T 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant whereas the price for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is Rs 15,999. The sale starts on 26th July at 12 PM on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazin India, and offline stores.

Redmi Note 10T 5G Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate

MIUI 12, Android 11 CPU: 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core SoC

Mali-G57 MC2 Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB RAM

64 GB OR 128 GB storage on-board, UFS 2.2 type, external microSD card support (dedicated) Main Camera: Triple Cameras (48 MP primary + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), LED flash

8 MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port, IR Blaster, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face unlock Cellular: Dual 5G network, nano SIMs, microSD card slot (dedicated)

Redmi Note 10T 5G Price And Availability