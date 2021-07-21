Krafton has finally released PUBG Mobile for India in a different version, Battlegrounds Mobile India is India’s PUBG Mobile and it shares most of the features and game settings from the global edition PUBG Mobile Global. This game is specifically designed and developed for India, but due to the changes after the ban and since it’s a brand new game, many users want their data to migrate from the PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. So, here we will be showing you how you can transfer PUBG Mobile data to BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).

How to transfer PUBG Mobile data to BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Step 1: Launch the game Battlegrounds Mobile India and log into your account.

Launch the game Battlegrounds Mobile India and log into your account. Step 2: Tap the arrow at the bottom right corner of the screen to bring the menu.

Tap the arrow at the bottom right corner of the screen to bring the menu. Step 3: Tap on the Settings from the list.

Step 4: Tap on Basic and tap Account Transfer as shown.

Step 5: Tap on Yes for your consent for account data transfer.

Step 6: Choose the mode of login, either Facebook or Twitter.

Step 7: Authorise PUBG Mobile to access your data from your Twitter or Facebook account. Continue to the next step, the data transfer will start processing.

This way you can transfer PUBG Mobile data to BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). BGMI has recently received an Update version 1.5 that offers a Tesla car for a ride, the Tesla car can be found on the Erangel map in EvoGround mode. This Tesla car can drive itself when you activate autopilot mode. Want to know how to get Tesla in BGMI? Here’s how you can get Tesla in PUBG Mobile and BGMI.

