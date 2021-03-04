Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max mid-range phones in India

Xiaomi-backed Redmi has today launched the successor of the Redmi Note 9 series in the Indian market — the Redmi Note 10 lineup. It has introduced three new phones — Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, expanding the portfolio of mid-range smartphones in India.

The top-end model in the lineup is the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 support, and 1200nits brightness. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and is powered by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

In the camera department, it features a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, a 5 MP Super Macro sensor with 2x zoom, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Coming to the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the device has almost the same set of specifications as Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, except for the camera configuration. The primary sensor has been replaced with 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 but apart from that, everything else remains the same.

The cheapest model in the lineup is the Redmi Note 10 which comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 1100nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the standard model features a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 13 MP selfie snapper. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 10 comes in Aqua Green, Shadow Black, and Frost White colours and will go on sale from 16th March. The 4 GB + 64 GB model costs Rs 11,999 while the 6 GB + 128 GB model costs Rs 13,999.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 Pro costs Rs 15,999 for the base model which packs 6 GB + 64 GB storage. The 6 GB + 128 GB option costs Rs 16,999 while the 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced at Rs 18,999. It will go on sale from March 17th.

The top-end variant — Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available for purchase in India from 18th March. As for the pricing, the 6 GB + 64 GB model costs Rs 18,999, 6 GB + 128 GB model is priced at Rs 19,999, while 8 GB + 128 GB model costs Rs 21,999.

Redmi Note 10 Pro / Pro Max Specifications

6.67-inch Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 1200 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – 108 MP Samsung HM2 sensor + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP depth sensor + 5 MP telemacro lens

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port Battery: 5020 mAh with 33W fast charging

Redmi Note 10 Specifications

6.43-inch Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen with up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform

48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro lens Front Camera: 13 MP

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port Battery: 5000 mAh with 33W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India