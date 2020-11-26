Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 4G goes official
Xiaomi-backed Redmi has today announced its new Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones in its home country China. The devices in the lineup include Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 9 4G.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz 6-stop refresh rate. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 5G and the 4G models feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ with Gorilla Glass protection on top.
Under the hood, the Pro variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset while the standard model with 5G support is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. Lastly, the 4G model has Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.
In the camera department, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has a quad-camera setup that consists of a 108 MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor along with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. There’s also a 16 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
The Redmi Note 9 5G comes with a 48 MP primary sensor with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. The 4G model has the same setup, except for the macro lens, which is replaced by a 2 MP depth sensor. While the 5G model has a 13 MP front-facing snapper, the 4G model features an 8 MP front camera.
All three smartphones are running the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 12 custom user interface on top. They also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is powered by a 4,820 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging while the other two models are powered by a 6,000 mAh battery and comes with support for 18W fast charging technology.
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 619 GPU
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Rear Camera: 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro sensor
- Front Camera: 16 MP
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Connectivity: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5), NFC, USB Type-C
- Battery: 4820 mAh with 33W fast charging
Redmi Note 9 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 450nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Storage: 128/256 UFS 2.2 storage; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 13 MP
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Connectivity: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C
- Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging
Redmi Note 9 4G Specifications
- Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 610 GPU
- RAM: 4/6/8 GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 2.2; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- Battery: 6000 mAh with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- 4 GB + 128 GB – 999 yuan (~$152)
- 6 GB + 128 GB – 1099 yuan (~$167)
- 8 GB + 128 GB – 1299 yuan (~$197)
- 8 GB + 256 GB – 1499 yuan (~$228)
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- 6 GB + 128 GB – 1299 yuan (~$197)
- 8 GB + 128 GB – 1499 yuan (~$228)
- 8 GB + 256 GB – 1699 yuan (~$256)
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- 6 GB + 128 GB – 1599 yuan (~$243)
- 8 GB + 128 GB – 1799 yuan (~$273)
- 8 GB + 256 GB – 1999 yuan (~$303)
- Availability: Redmi Note 9 4G is already on sale in China while the 5G models will go on sale in China from 1st December