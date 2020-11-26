HMD Global has today launched its latest budget smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed as Nokia 2.4. As the name itself indicates, the device is a successor to the Nokia 2.3 that was launched in India last year.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB. In the camera department, the phone has a 5 MP front-facing camera to take care of the selfie needs.

On the back, it features a dual-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary camera sensor and a 2 MP secondary depth-sensing camera for various modes, including Portrait mode, Night mode, and more.

The phone, which has support for 4G VoLTE, is running the Android 10 operating system and the company has confirmed that it is upgradable to Android 11 as well as the upcoming Android 12 OS. The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery.

The Nokia 2.4 comes in three color options in India — Dusk, Charcoal, and Fjord. The phone is priced at ₹10,399 and will be available for purchase in the Indian market from 4th December through online retailers.

Nokia 2.4 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass display

6.5-inch HD+ with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass display CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU RAM: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB internal; expandable up to 512 GB

64 GB internal; expandable up to 512 GB OS: Android 10

Android 10 Rear Camera: 13 MP primary sensor + 2 MP secondary camera

13 MP primary sensor + 2 MP secondary camera Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture

5 MP with f/2.4 aperture Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and micro USB Battery: 4500 mAh

Pricing and Availability in India