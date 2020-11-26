Vivo X50 Pro Review

It’s been a few months since Vivo launched their latest flagship – X50 Pro in India and this is the first smartphone that comes with a 5-axis OIS gimbal-like structure. The device comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Vivo X50 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which is further coupled with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage. It is available for Rs.49,990 in India and it comes with a single Alpha Grey color. Is the Vivo X50 Pro worth your money? Let’s find out.

Vivo X50 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED Full HD+ 90Hz HDR10+ display with 2376 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 55-degree curved screen

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage

OS: Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP portrait bokeh camera with f/2.48 aperture + 8 MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture for 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 60x digital zoom

Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.48 aperture

32 MP with f/2.48 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Hi-Res audio, 3 microphones for audio zoom

Connectivity: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 4315 mAh with 33W fast charging

Design, Display, and Build

Talking about the design, the Vivo X50 Pro comes with a glass panel at the back and feels very premium when you hold it in your hands. The device weighs just 182 grams and along with this, it features a 55-degree curved screen which makes it compact and easy for one-handed use. It is available in an Alpha Grey color which comes with AG frosting technology on the rear glass panel. The back panel comes with the Vivo branding in the bottom left corner and In addition to this, you also have a rectangular-shaped camera module that adds up to the looks and makes the device look even better.

The volume keys and the power button is placed on the right and users can easily reach it even when they are using the smartphone with a single hand. The left side is just plain however it comes with a secondary microphone on the top. On the bottom, the Vivo X50 Pro comes with the SIM Card tray, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grill. The sound output from the speakers is good however we would have loved to see Stereo speakers at this price range.

The packaging for the Vivo X50 Pro is great. It comes with a square-shaped box with the phone placed on the top and along with that you also get earphones, a USB Type-C to 3.5mm jack, and a 33W Fast charger in the box. Since there are hardly any smartphones that come with earphones in the box, it’s nice to see that Vivo is giving them with the X50 Pro at no additional costs.

Moving on to the display, the Vivo X50 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED Full HD+ 90Hz HDR10+ display with 2376 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 55-degree curved screen. In addition to this, there is a punch-hole cutout that houses a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection and it unlocks your device within a second.

The Display on the Vivo X50 Pro is just stunning. This is probably the best display we’ve seen on a Vivo smartphone and it takes the whole experience to a new level. The people who watch a lot of videos will definitely enjoy using this smartphone because the colors on this are punchy, vibrant and they look really nice. Since this is an HDR Display you’ll be able to watch HDR content on YouTube and other media streaming Apps. The brightness levels are also good and you can easily use the smartphone in harsh lighting conditions. Overall, when it comes to the Display the Vivo X50 Pro will surely impress you.

User Interface and Software

Vivo X50 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10 and as a result, it brings in a lot of additional features. It doesn’t come with a lot of bloatware and the only apps you get on the phone are from Vivo and Google. There are few preinstalled Chinese apps however as soon as you take the device out of the box you’ll be notified with a system update that removes the banned Chinese apps like Helo and TikTok. It’s nice to see that Vivo is cooperating with the Indian Government and removing the Apps which are banned.

It also comes with Widevine L1 certification which means that users can enjoy streaming their favorite movies and shows on Amazon Prime and Netflix at the best quality.

The overall experience with the UI was good and we didn’t face any lags or App crashes. App Drawer is present on the device and you also get a dedicated gallery app. It doesn’t use any security or cleaning apps such as clean master which are banned in India. Other features include Dark Mode, Always On Display, Ultra Game Mode, Dynamic Effects, and more. You can have a look at the Funtouch OS 10.5 in the screenshots below.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The Vivo X50 Pro comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset which is coupled with Adreno 620 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage. This is an upper mid-range chipset that came out this year and we’ve seen this in the OnePlus Nord. At this price range, we would have loved to see the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset however the 765G isn’t bad either.

With our everyday usage, the Vivo X50 Pro handled everything with ease. From Social Media to entertainment apps this device had no problem with having apps in the memory. Multitasking can be done without any issues and you won’t face any lags. Thanks to the 90Hz display, everything feels smooth and the overall experience with the device gets better.

Games like Free Fire and Among Us work perfectly without any issues whereas heavy games like Call of Duty Mobile can be played on High settings with a few frame drops after long hours of Gaming. The device doesn’t heat up even after 2-3 hours of continuous gaming and that is really impressive.

Talking about the Connectivity, the Vivo X50 Pro comes with support for 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS/GLONASS/Beidou. There are no issues with connectivity on the device. While our usage we got the right WiFi speeds and didn’t face any connection drops.

Moving on to the Benchmarks, we ran a couple of benchmarking apps on this device including Geekbench 5, 3DMark, AnTuTu, and Androbench. The results for the benchmarking tests on the Vivo X50 Pro are listed below.

AnTuTu Benchmark : 330953 defeated 31% of users.

: 330953 defeated 31% of users. Geekbench: 627 Single-Core, 1968 Multi-Core

627 Single-Core, 1968 Multi-Core 3DMark – The Gamer’s Benchmark : 3317 on Sling Shot Extreme- Open Gl ES 3.1

: 3317 on Sling Shot Extreme- Open Gl ES 3.1 Androbench Storage Benchmark: 942 MB/s Maximum Read Speed, 205 MB/s Maximum Write Speed

942 MB/s Maximum Read Speed, 205 MB/s Maximum Write Speed PCMark Work 2.0: 8244 Work 2.0 Performance Score.

Cameras

The Vivo X50 Pro comes with a Quad Camera setup at the back which consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture + an 8 MP 120° ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + a 13 MP portrait bokeh camera with f/2.48 aperture + an 8 MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture for 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 60x digital zoom. On the front, there is a 32 MP snapper with f/2.48 aperture that takes care of your selfies and video calls.

This is the first smartphone that comes with a gimbal-like camera stabilization and the cameras on this smartphone are just insane. The pictures you get using the main camera come with some nice punchy colors and high detail level. Thanks to the f/1.6 aperture the portraits become better too. In addition to this, the night shots are probably the best we’ve seen in this price range.

The Camera app on the Vivo X50 Pro also comes with a dedicated Astro Mode for AstroPhotography. Other modes include Supermoon, Pro, Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Panorama, and Pro Sports mode. We will be coming up with a dedicated Camera Review for the Vivo X50 Pro so stay tuned for that. Meanwhile, you can have a look at some camera samples below.

Battery

The Vivo X50 Pro comes with a 4315 mAh battery that supports for 33W fast charging. If you are a normal user and you only use your smartphone for watching videos, taking calls, and going through your social media apps you can easily get one-day battery life with the Vivo X50 Pro. It takes about 1 hour 20 mins for a full charge which is impressive.

Overall, the battery on the Vivo X50 Pro is great and does the job well.

Verdict

The Vivo X50 Pro is a bang for a buck. From a stunning display to the best camera this device has everything you want. It could have been better if it had the Snapdragon 865 processor however the 765G does the job well too. If you are someone who is mainly looking for a smartphone with an amazing camera and a stunning display for watching videos and more then the Vivo X50 Pro is the perfect choice for you.

Strength

Stunning 90Hz AMOLED HDR Display

UFS 2.1 Storage

Amazing Camera Quality

Weakness