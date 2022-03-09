Apple iPhone SE with 5G connectivity support goes official for $429

As expected, after months of leaks and rumors, Apple has today officially launched the next-generation Apple iPhone SE at its “Peek Performance” event. It remains the most affordable smartphone from the brand but the pricing has been bumped over the previous model.

Design-wise, the new iPhone SE looks the same as its predecessor and features the same 4.7-inch Retina HD Display that was have seen on the previous generation models. The company says that the phone is covered by a protective glass on the front as well as back and the device is also IP67 rated to make it water and dust resistant.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic quad-core processor and comes with support for 5G connectivity. It also keeps the home button, placed just below the display for the Touch ID. This means that the device doesn’t have support for the more advanced Face ID for phone unlocking and authentication.

As for the camera department, there’s a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back panel. It is said to be using a “new camera system” with features like Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and Deep Fusion. The company has also made claims about the improved battery life but no specific details have been revealed.

The new Apple iPhone SE starts at $429, which is $30 more compared to the $399 starting price of the iPhone SE launched in 2020. The phone, which comes in three colors — Black, White, and Red, is now up for pre-order and will be available for purchase in the United States from 18th March.