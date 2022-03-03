Apple to host its first launch event of this year on 8th March

Apple has today sent out invitations for the brand’s first hardware event of this year. The new Apple launch event will take place on 8th March at 10:00 AM PT (11:30 PM IST). The invitation reads the words “Peek Performance” and no, that’s not a spelling mistake as it really says “peek” instead of “peak.”

While the company has not revealed what products are getting launched at the upcoming event, we are pretty much in the know given the number of leaks that have surfaced online in the past few weeks.

It appears that the Cupertino-based technology giant is all set to launch the next-generation Apple iPhone SE smartphone as well as the new iPad Air. There are also reports about the company launching new Mac devices as well as Apple Silicon’s new M2 chipset.

If the reports are to be believed, then the design of the upcoming iPhone SE could be similar to the iPhone XR launched in 2018 and could come with some advanced features like Face ID and 5G connectivity support. But there are contradicting reports suggesting that the company could stick to the same old design as the current-gen iPhone SE and the design overhaul could be for an unannounced Pro version of the smartphone or the next-generation model.