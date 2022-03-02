realme Book Prime and realme Buds Air 3 announced at MWC 2022; features include a 2K display, 42dB Active Noise Cancellation, and more

realme has announced the new realme Book Prime Windows notebook and realme Buds Air 3 wireless earbuds alongside the realme GT2 Pro flagship smartphone at MWC 2022 expanding its AIOT portfolio. The realme Buds Air 3 is the successor to the last year’s realme Buds Air 2 whereas realme Book Prime is an upper variant of the realme Book Slim.

The realme Buds Air 3 features Active Noise Cancellation and is priced at €59.99 (~₹5,040) while the price for the realme Book Prime with 2K screen and 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor starts at €999 (~₹83,960).

About the realme Book Prime, the primary features of the laptop are its premium metallic build, slim and light-weight design, 2K Full Vision display (2160 x 1440 pixels), as well as, 11th gen Intel Core i5 that offers a 9.6% increase in single-core performance and a 21.8% increase in multi-core performance compared to its predecessor.

Specs include Intel Core i5-11320H clocked at 4.5 GHz at max while the base clock is capped at 3.2 GHz, a whopping 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD. The rest specs appear to be identical to the realme Book Slim. The laptop is equipped with an advanced dual-fan vapor chamber liquid cooling system and also manages to increase the CPU wattage, resulting in a 50% increase in power dissipation, according to realme. The realme Book Prime comes in a unique Real Green color and is priced at €999 (~₹83,960).

On the other hand, realme Buds Air 3 is a TWS earbuds featuring 42dB Active Noise Cancellation certified by TÜV Rheinland, which adopts an advanced realme R3 audio chip for an immersive experience. The Buds Air 3 is equipped with a 10 mm large driver made by the new liquid crystal polymer composite and supports AAC high-quality audio distribution standards.

In addition to that, the realme Buds Air 3 sports multiple built-in microphones and an aerodynamic internal structure designed with advanced de-wind algorithms. The realme Buds Air 3 packs a large 546 mAh battery capacity, with a massive 30 hours of music playback. Charging takes about an hour from 0% to 100% and a 10-min quick charge gives about 100 minutes of uninterrupted music listening.

realme also announced its latest flagship smartphone, realme GT2 Pro alongside the realme GT2, realme Buds Air 3, and realme Book Prime. The smartphone features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP + 50 MP primary cameras, 65W super-fast charging, and a design by Naoto Fukasawa.

The Realme GT2 Pro will be on sale from 8th March 2022 at a special early bird price of €649 for the base variant 8 GB RAM & 128 GB, and €749 for the TOP-VARIANT 12 GB & 256 GB model. Regular sales begin on 15th March with €649 & €849 as standard prices.