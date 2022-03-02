realme Book Prime and realme Buds Air 3 announced at MWC 2022; features include a 2K display, 42dB Active Noise Cancellation, and more

Realme

By Divyang Makwana

realme has announced the new realme Book Prime Windows notebook and realme Buds Air 3 wireless earbuds alongside the realme GT2 Pro flagship smartphone at MWC 2022 expanding its AIOT portfolio. The realme Buds Air 3 is the successor to the last year’s realme Buds Air 2 whereas realme Book Prime is an upper variant of the realme Book Slim.

The realme Buds Air 3 features Active Noise Cancellation and is priced at €59.99 (~₹5,040) while the price for the realme Book Prime with 2K screen and 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor starts at €999 (~₹83,960).

realme-Book-Prime-Colors-1-1024x684

About the realme Book Prime, the primary features of the laptop are its premium metallic build, slim and light-weight design, 2K Full Vision display (2160 x 1440 pixels), as well as, 11th gen Intel Core i5 that offers a 9.6% increase in single-core performance and a 21.8% increase in multi-core performance compared to its predecessor.

Specs include Intel Core i5-11320H clocked at 4.5 GHz at max while the base clock is capped at 3.2 GHz, a whopping 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD. The rest specs appear to be identical to the realme Book Slim. The laptop is equipped with an advanced dual-fan vapor chamber liquid cooling system and also manages to increase the CPU wattage, resulting in a 50% increase in power dissipation, according to realme. The realme Book Prime comes in a unique Real Green color and is priced at €999 (~₹83,960).

realme-Book-Prime-1-1024x577

realme-Book-Prime-Price-1024x575

On the other hand, realme Buds Air 3 is a TWS earbuds featuring 42dB Active Noise Cancellation certified by TÜV Rheinland, which adopts an advanced realme R3 audio chip for an immersive experience. The Buds Air 3 is equipped with a 10 mm large driver made by the new liquid crystal polymer composite and supports AAC high-quality audio distribution standards.

In addition to that, the realme Buds Air 3 sports multiple built-in microphones and an aerodynamic internal structure designed with advanced de-wind algorithms. The realme Buds Air 3 packs a large 546 mAh battery capacity, with a massive 30 hours of music playback. Charging takes about an hour from 0% to 100% and a 10-min quick charge gives about 100 minutes of uninterrupted music listening.

realme-Buds-Air-3-1024x576

realme-Buds-Air-3-1-1024x579

realme also announced its latest flagship smartphone, realme GT2 Pro alongside the realme GT2, realme Buds Air 3, and realme Book Prime. The smartphone features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP + 50 MP primary cameras, 65W super-fast charging, and a design by Naoto Fukasawa.

The Realme GT2 Pro will be on sale from 8th March 2022 at a special early bird price of €649 for the base variant 8 GB RAM & 128 GB, and €749 for the TOP-VARIANT 12 GB & 256 GB model. Regular sales begin on 15th March with €649 & €849 as standard prices.

realme-GT2-Pro-1024x580

