Earlier this year, Apple confirmed that the company will be launching its new Apple Silicon powered Mac devices later this year. Keeping that promise, the company has now announced its new devices powered by the M1 chipset.

The company has today launched three new devices that are powered by the M1 processor — MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini.

In terms of design, all the newly launched devices come with the same design as their predecessor. The highlight of the devices is the M1 chipset, which Apple claims is 2.8X faster in terms of performance and 5X faster for graphics.

The new MacBook devices come with a 13.3-inch display with up to 16 GB RAM and up to 2 TB of storage. However, at this time, only two configurations are available for purchase — 8 GB RAM and 256/512 GB of storage.

While the MacBook Air doesn’t come with a fan, the Pro variant features a fan, allowing users to run the device at a higher capacity for a longer period. Thanks to the new chipset, the devices now come with a highly improved battery life.

Apple claims that the MacBooks now offer up to 18 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 20 hours of video playback. Both the laptop devices come with two USB-C ports.

The company has also launched a new Mac Mini, which is being upgraded after two years. It comes with two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt and USB 4. Apart from that, there are also two USB-A ports, ethernet, and a headphone jack. It says that this new model is up to 60 percent more efficient than the previous model.

Another major highlight of these new Mac devices powered by the M1 chipset is that all three of them will be able to run iPhone and iPad apps. All three of them are now available for order in the United States.

Coming to the pricing, the MacBook Air starts at $999 while the MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 — same as the Intel-powered models. However, the pricing for the Mac Mini has been reduced and it now starts at $699.

Apple M1-powered Mac devices – Pricing