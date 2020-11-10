How to send voice messages using Siri on iPhone

Siri is a useful addition for the iPhone if you are comfortable using various services of your phone using voice commands. It can be used for several features, including sending messages, transcribing texts, checking time and weather among others.

With the new iOS 14, Siri can also be used to record your voice message and send it as a message to any of your contact. While voice messages can also be sent directly using the Messages app, in this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to using Siri commands to send voice messages.

How to send a voice message using Siri

Step 1: First of all, open Siri on your iPhone. For this, you can just say “Hey Siri” or press and hold the side button on your smartphone.

Step 2: When Siri opens, say the command “Send a voice message to <contact name>”

Step 3: As you see the “Ok, recording…” message and the animation for the Siri orb on your phone’s screen. When you see this, you can start recording the message.

Step 4: When you are done recording, just stop speaking and Siri will automatically recognize this and stop the recording process.

Step 5: Now, you will see a Siri card with your audio message. You can press the Play button to hear the message. If it’s fine, you can press the Send button the send the voice message to the selected contact.

You can check the sent audio messages by opening the Messages app on your iPhone and then checking the conversation for that particular contact. You will also be able to play the voice message preview.