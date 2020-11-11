Qualcomm reportedly gets license to supply chipsets to Huawei

Huawei has been struggling ever since the United States government imposed several restrictions on the company last year. However, things seem to be turning around for the Chinese giant.

After companies like Intel, AMD, Sony, and a few others were granted a license to continue doing business with Huawei, it is now reported that Qualcomm has also been given the approval to supply chipsets to the Chinese company.

If the reports are true, then it is a huge relief for Huawei given that the company had no option left in terms of chipset for its new smartphones. With Qualcomm being able to supply processors, Huawei can now make new phones and launch them.

Most of the smartphones launched by Huawei in the recent past are powered by the company’s own Kirin chipsets. However, with newer restrictions imposed in September this year, the company cannot make its own chipsets and can’t source chipsets from other companies without special permission from the U.S. government.

Because of this, it is believed that the Huawei Mate 40 flagship lineup could be the last from the company to use its own Kirin 9000 flagship chipset given that TSMC cannot manufacture Huawei’s chipsets now, at least not until the ban gets lifted.

With Qualcomm as a supplier, there’s a possibility that the company’s upcoming P-series phones could come powered by the Snapdragon processor. Apart from Qualcomm, companies like Samsung Electronics and MediaTek have also applied for a license to supply chipsets to Huawei but there’s no information about its approval yet.

