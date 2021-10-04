Apple MacBook Pro powered by M1X chipset expected to launch this month

Last year, Apple had announced its first self-developed chipset for the Mac lineup of devices, dubbed as M1 which debuted as a part of Apple Silicon. The company has also launched a few products powered by the M1 SoC.

Apple has been rumored to be working on a successor of the M1 chipset for the upcoming Mac devices, which is likely to be called Apple M1X. Now, the first device powered by the new chipset is the MacBook Pro and it is expected to go official soon.

As per the reports, the Cupertino-based giant is planning to launch two new MacBook Pro models, featuring 14-inch and 16-inch Mini-LED displays. It is also being said that the launch event will take place sometime this month.

This is in line with the previous reports which indicated that the next-generation Apple MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M1X chipset could launch by the end of this year, probably in the initial days of Q4 2021.

The Apple M1X SoC is expected to come with a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, along with 16 or 32-core GPU options and support for up to 64GB RAM.

To know more about the new MacBook Pro devices, and what the company is offering, we will have to wait for the official launch event. So far, the company has not revealed the date for the event but we expect to know that in the coming days.

