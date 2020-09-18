Apple to launch its online store in India on 23rd September

Apple has been working on expanding its footprints in the Indian market for quite some time and now a major milestone in that strategy is just a few days away. The company has confirmed that the official Apple online store will start operations in India on 23rd September.

The new Apple online store will bring a range of devices and services to the users in India, which is the world’s second-largest smartphone market. This is the first time Apple will be directly dealing with customers in India, after 20 years of operating in the country using authorized third-party businesses.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in a statement: “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”

Apart from selling its products, the company will also be offering AppleCare+ extended warranty program as well as a trade-in program allowing customers to return older models for discount on new purchases.

The company is also planning to offer financing options to customers in India, and students will receive additional discounts on Apple products and accessories. The online store will offer details to users in English as well as Hindi.

Apple is also working on setting up its first Apple Store in India and has chosen Mumbai’s Maker Maxity mall, located in the Bandra Kurla Complex. It was expected to launch in September this year but it seems that plans have changed and the official launch of the store has been delayed. Insted, the company has decided to launch its online store ahead of the offline store.