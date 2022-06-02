Apple’s WWDC 2022 – How To Watch, What To Expect, And More

Apple is all set to kick off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022) next week where the company typically unveils new features coming to the company’s devices in the near future.

This year, the technology giant is expected to make some big announcements as far as the software department is concerned, with the expected arrival of iOS 16. The new iPhone operating system is expected to come with support for widgets on the lock screen, among several other new features.

The company is also expected to announce new MacBook products but this hasn’t been confirmed yet. If you are looking forward to the upcoming conference but are not sure how to watch it, then here are the details.

When Will WWDC 2022 Take Place?

Apple has announced that this year, WWDC will take place from 6th June to 10th June. While the company typically has an offline event, similar to the last two times, this time also it has opted for an all-digital event.

The company has plans for an in-person watch party for the keynote address at the Apple Park campus for a small group of developers.

It will start at 10:00 AM PT on 6th June, possibly with an address from the company’s CEO Tim Cook.

How to Watch WWDC 2022?

As it is a digital or virtual event, Apple will be live streaming the event. It will be streamed on Apple’s website as well as the company’s YouTube channel. You can also watch the WWDC live stream on this page through the embedded video below.

What to expect at WWDC 2022?

Similar to the previous conferences, this time too Apple is expected to announce new features and major changes to its software in free updates, which are typically rolled out to the users in the fall.

If the reports are to be believed, then the company is gearing up to announce an all-new iOS 16, along with the newer version of the iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. Apple could also debut a new operating system named realityOS for AR/VR devices.

There are also rumors about Apple planning to unveil its redesigned MacBook Air powered by Apple Silicon’s yet unannounced M2 chipset. It remains to be seen if the company unveils this new hardware at WWDC 2022 or plans to announce it at another event in the coming months.