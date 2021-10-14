ASUS AiO PC (V241EA) Review

ASUS has introduced its latest all-in-one desktop PC, the ASUS AiO V241EA featuring a 23.8-inch display, powered by Intel’s 11th Generation Core i5 processor, up to 16 GB RAM, stereo speakers, and runs on Windows 10. Here’s what we have to say about the ASUS AiO PC in our review.

ASUS AiO PC (V241EA) Specifications

Display: 23.8-inch display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB Colour Gamut, Anti-glare protection

Windows 10 Home SL (2004 version) + MS Office

Up to 4.2 GHz (Turbo), 11th generation Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7, 8M Cache, 10nm

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (Tiger Lake GT2)

Up to 16 GB GB DDR4-3200 RAM

1.25 GB Hybrid Storage (1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD), 256 GB PCI-E NVM-e SSD, 1 TB HDD 7,200 RPM SATA 6 Gb/s

Wireless Keyboard & Optical Mouse combo

2x 3W stereo speakers, DTS Audio Processing, SonicMaster Audio Support

Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 2.0 (side port), 1x HDMI 1.4 input, 1x HDMI 1.4 output, 1x 3.5 mm audio jack (side port), 2x built-in microphones

720p HD

90 Watts

54 cm x 40.9 cm x 4.8 cm (16.5 D)

5.3 kg

5.3 kg Price: Rs 61,990 (8 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD)

Design, Display, & Build

The ASUS AiO V241EA sports a 23.8-inch Full HD backlit LED display with ultra-thin bezels, you will see ultra-slim bezels on threes that are as thin as 2mm, it has a screen to body ratio of about 88%, ASUS calls it a NanoEdge Display. The screen is further protected with an Anti-glare film, offers 60 Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, 178-degree wide viewing, and 100% sRGB Colour Gamut.

The bottom edge of the PC is composed of an attractive looking grill that houses the stereo speakers and a HD webcam. The bottom panel is made of aluminium so as the stand, however, the PC uses plastic materials on the sides and back.

The backside has multiple ports for connectivity, it has two HDMI ports, one for Out and one for In. If you want to use the screen as an external monitor, the HDMI In will be handy whereas the HDMI Out is used to connect the AiO to larger screens such as HDTVs.

The display module is mounted on an aluminium stand that is shaped in the ancient language form of the person or “人” (ren). The display module is mounted at its perfect center of gravity, so it is able to be tilted with minimal effort.

The AiO V241EA comes in two color combinations – Black and Gold, and White and Silver. The colors can blend in the room and look cool on the desk, especially the While and Silver. It also uses less space, since it’s an AiO PC, all it takes is a screen space, the keyboard and mouse are wireless which saves you from wired fuss.

The keyboard and mouse are While and Silver in color respectively. Both, the mouse as well as the keyboard are wireless combo, they use a single USB receiver for functionality. So far, the keyboard and mouse experience has been great, although both of them are made from plastic but that eventually gives less weight.

Software & Features

The ASUS AIO PC runs on the latest Windows 10 Home Single Language (2004 version) pre-installed with no sign of bloatware, the Windows comes clean without any installed apps, the interface is clean and free from bloatware.

There’s no single sign of lag or choppiness while using the PC during the whole time and using it as an everyday PC. Our overall experience was best with the PC, it’s highly smooth as well as responsive. Our tests include multi-tasking, video editing, casual gaming, browsing, surfing, downloading files, streaming videos, movies, and music.

Connectivity & features include a dual-band Gigabit Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) Intel Wireless-AC 9560, Bluetooth version 5.0, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1x USB 2.0 side port alongside the 3.5mm audio jack, 1x HDMI 1.4 input, 1x HDMI 1.4 output, RJ-45 LAN, and power input.

The stereo speakers experience is one of the best things we found on the PC, the speakers are just amazing, loud and clear and delivers deep bass for 3W sized speakers. The 2 x 3W speakers offer bass-reflex, stereo effects, and are paired with DTS Audio processing and SonicMaster sound optimizations. You will also find an HD webcam with built-in dual-array microphones.

Hardware, Performance & Gaming

The ASUS AiO PC equips a powerful Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core and octa-thread processor with up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1 TB HDD + 512 GB PCI-E SSD. Our test unit came with 8 GB DDR4-3200 RAM (2x 4 GB) while there’s another variant with 16 GB RAM.

The Intel Core i5-1135G7 is Intel’s latest 11th generation processor code-named Tiger Lake CPUs, the Core i5-1135G7 offers quad-cores (8 threads with HyperThreading) running at a clock speed of 4.2 GHz max Turbo and 8 MB cache memory.

The PC doesn’t offer any other processor variants, like the Core i7. You can choose a 16 GB model with the same storage options, the total storage on the PC is 1.5 TB which is hybrid, one with 1 TB SATA 6 Gb/s HDD runs at 7,200 RPM while the other 512 GB is a PCI-E M.2 SSD from Samsung.

There are other variants of the PC, you will also find 4 GB RAM, 8 GB RAM (4×2), 8 GB RAM, and 16 GB RAM variants, the motherboard supports 2x SO-DIMM slot. Alongside different SSD storage sizes of M.2 PCI-e 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB SSDs.

The SSD storage performance is impressive, M.2 paired with PCI-E delivers the one of the fastest SSD performance and far better than its HDD counterparts. The SSD storage plays an important role in the overall system performance. The Windows 10 is installed on the SSD storage for better performance.

For gaming, you get a GPU from Intel, no dedicated GPU from NVIDIA or AMD is available. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics is an onboard GPU in the 11th generation graphics code name Tiger Lake GT2 and is faster than Intel UHD Graphics.

The Intel Iris Xe Graphics supports OpenCL, DirectCompute, and DirectML computing as well as Vulkan, and OpenGL 4.6 technologies. The GPU is capable of mainstream gaming which can be good for casual gamers. Due to the powerful CPU and Iris series graphics, you can play some games in high settings.

Verdict

The ASUS AiO V241EA is a compact desktop PC with several features, it offers a great screen with ultra-slim bezels, a minimalistic design that occupies less space, and offers a great PC experience, performance wise. In addition, the PC has decent viewing angles and offers incredible audio experience. The configuration seems reliable, the overall performance is highly satisfying, the ASUS AiO V241EA PC is recommended.