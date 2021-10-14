Realme smartphone with 125W UltraDart charging to launch next year

Last year, following the footsteps of OPPO, Realme had announced its 125W UltraDart fast charging technology. However, since then, there has been no major development regarding that and the company has not yet launched any smartphone supporting this ultra-fast charging technology.

But now, we have more information regarding this. Folks at GSMArena talked with Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme and CEO of Realme India, Europe, and Latin America, who has confirmed that a new smartphone with 125W UltraDart technology support will be launched next year.

It has also been revealed that the Chinese company is planning to launch a new “ultra-premium flagship” smartphone but a specific timeline has not been revealed yet. There’s a possibility that the 125W fast charging technology could be a part of this unnamed ultra-premium smartphone.

Coming to the 125W UltraDART fast charging, at the time of announcing it, the company had said that a smartphone with a 4000mAh battery can be charged up to 33% in 3 minutes and 100% in 20 minutes.

It seems that Realme is using a three-way charge technology that simultaneously pumps step-down voltage to maximize the charging power and reduce heat dissipation. The entire charging process has been optimized for cooling, says the company, which results in an ultra-high conversion rate of 98 percent.

We should know more about this charging technology as well as the flagship smartphone teased by the company executive in the coming weeks or months.

