Asus launches 4 new Chromebook laptops in India starting at Rs 17,999, highlighting a rugged flip design, touch screen, Intel Celeron processors, and more

Asus launches new Chromebook models in India – Chromebook C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423, and Chromebook C523 powered by Intel Celeron and ChromeOS aimed at home users.

The Chromebook Flip C214 has a ruggedized convertible flip design and an anti-glare touch screen display sized at 11.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768 pixels). Specifications include an Intel Celeron N4020 64-bit dual-core processor, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64 GB onboard storage with 2TB microSD card expansion support, an HD 720p webcam for video calling, and a battery of 50Wh providing 11 hours of battery life.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 can be opened to 180-degree to lay flat on a desk as well as 360-degree for a full-fledged tablet experience. Connectivity options include 2x USB 3.2 Type-C ports, 1x USB Type-A port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

It runs on Google ChromeOS which supports Chrome apps, Android apps, and even Linux apps. The Chromebook Flip C214 is priced at Rs 23,999 and comes in a single variant in a Dark Grey color option.

The Chromebook C223 offers a non-flip design with a non-touch display sized at 11.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768 pixels). Specifications include an Intel Celeron N3350 64-bit dual-core processor, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 32 GB onboard storage with 2TB microSD card expansion support, an HD 720p webcam for video calling, and a battery of 38Wh providing 10 hours of battery life.

Connectivity options include 2x USB 3.2 Type-C ports, 1x USB Type-A port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It runs on Google ChromeOS and comes in a single variant in a Grey color option. It is priced at Rs 17,999.

The Chromebook C423 and Chromebook C523 also offer a non-flip design but with a touch display variant. The Chromebook C423 has a 14-inch HD display (1,366 x 768 pixels) with an option for touch and non-touch screens. The Chromebook C523 has a standard 15.6-inch Full HD display (1,920 x 1080 pixels) with an option for touch and non-touch screens.

Specifications include an Intel Celeron N3350 64-bit dual-core processor, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64 GB onboard storage with 2TB microSD card expansion support, an HD 720p webcam for video calling, and a battery of 38Wh providing 10 hours of battery life for both models – Chromebook C423 and Chromebook C523. The two touch screen models have everything the same with added touch support on the display.

Connectivity options on both the Chromebooks (C423 and C523) include 2x USB 3.2 Type-C ports, 2x USB Type-A port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0 (Chromebook C523), Bluetooth 4.2 (Chromebook 423). Both run on Google ChromeOS and come in a single variant in a Silver color option.

The price for the Chromebook C423 is Rs 19,999 (non-touch) and Rs 23,999 (touchscreen). The price for the Chromebook C523 is Rs 20,999 (non-touch) and Rs 24,999 (touch). The sale for all the ASUS Chromebooks starts on 22nd July 2021 at 12:00 AM and all the models are available on Flipkart.