ASUS has expanded its Drop Zone initiative to 22 additional ASUS Exclusive Stores across India, strengthening its after-sales service network and improving accessibility for customers. The initiative allows users to submit laptops for service at retail stores, eliminating the need to visit dedicated service centres.

The Drop Zone system is designed to simplify device servicing by enabling laptop submission at ASUS Exclusive Stores, backend coordination with service centres, and device return through the same retail location. This approach aims to improve convenience, turnaround time, and service visibility.

With Phase 2 rollout, ASUS has extended Drop Zone coverage to:

Delhi NCR

Haryana

Karnataka

Kerala

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

The expansion includes both metro and non-metro markets, indicating a broader reach beyond major cities.

Speaking on the expansion, Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, our focus has always been on delivering a reliable and seamless ownership experience that extends well beyond the product itself. The expansion of our Drop Zone initiative into 22 additional stores marks an important step towards making after-sales support more accessible and transparent for our customers. Guided by our 4A framework, we remain committed to building a service ecosystem that is responsive, convenient, and aligned with evolving customer needs.”

ASUS now offers three primary service modes:

Carry-in service: Walk-in diagnosis and repair at service centres

Walk-in diagnosis and repair at service centres On-site service: Technician visits customer location

Technician visits customer location Drop Zone service: Submit and collect devices via retail stores

ASUS’ service infrastructure in India includes 200+ service centres, coverage across 761 districts, and on-site support in 17,000+ pin codes. Additionally, users can access:

24/7 support via call, chat, email, and WhatsApp

Remote troubleshooting tools

Self-service options through the MyASUS app

The Drop Zone expansion is part of ASUS’ broader 4A service strategy:

Assured Quality: Standardised diagnostics and repairs

Standardised diagnostics and repairs Always-on Support: 24/7 customer assistance

24/7 customer assistance All-around Coverage: Multiple service touchpoints

Multiple service touchpoints Added-value Services: Faster service and better tracking

ASUS plans to further expand the Drop Zone network, aiming to make laptop servicing more accessible while reducing customer effort and downtime.