ASUS India has introduced a free Pick-Up & Return (PUR) service for accessories in India, offering doorstep pickup and delivery for eligible warranty replacements. The initiative is aimed at simplifying after-sales support for workspace and gaming accessories, removing the need for customers to visit service centers.

The PUR service is part of ASUS India’s “4A” after-sales framework:

Assured Quality

Always-on Support

All-around Coverage

Added-value Services

With PUR, ASUS strengthens the Added-value Services pillar by providing a structured, accessible, and customer-friendly warranty replacement experience.

Speaking on the launch, Vishal M, National Service Manager, Consumer & Gaming PC, ASUS Technology India, said, “With ASUS PUR, we are extending our commitment to convenience and reliability beyond devices to accessories that are essential to everyday work and play. By offering free doorstep pickup and delivery for warranty replacements, we aim to minimize downtime for our customers and deliver a truly worry-free ownership experience. This initiative strengthens our ASUS Assurance promise and reflects our focus on building long-term trust with users.”

How the Service Works

Customers raise a warranty replacement request via ASUS Customer Care

ASUS verifies warranty eligibility and service coverage

Doorstep pickup of the defective accessory is arranged

After replacement, the product is delivered back to the customer’s address

This end-to-end process is designed to minimize downtime and improve convenience.

Eligible Accessories

The PUR service currently covers warranty replacements for:

Wireless & Bluetooth silent mouse models

Wireless keyboards, including Marshmallow Keyboard

ASUS and ROG backpacks

Power adapters and GaN chargers

Docks and dongles

JoGeek RAM and SSD

ASUS’ initiative is backed by its nationwide service network, extensive product testing, international warranty coverage, and customer-centric service policies. The free pick-up and return service is available across 17,000+ pin codes in India.