Rapoo has expanded its audio lineup in India with the launch of two new Bluetooth soundbars – the Rapoo A250 20W RGB and the Rapoo A350 30W. Both models are Made in India and are positioned as compact, feature-rich sound solutions for home entertainment, gaming, and everyday media consumption.

Rapoo A250 & Rapoo A350

Both soundbars feature a slim horizontal design with a matte black finish and metal mesh grille, making them suitable for desktop and TV setups. They also include RGB lighting and physical control buttons for playback, sound modes, and volume adjustment.

Audio is handled by a 52mm dual-driver 2.0-channel system paired with a metal passive radiator, delivering stereo sound with improved bass response.

Rapoo A250: 20W RMS output

20W RMS output Rapoo A350: 30W RMS output

Both models support True Wireless Stereo (TWS), allowing users to pair two compatible units for a wider stereo experience.

The Rapoo A250 and A350 come with multiple connectivity options, including:

Bluetooth 5.3

USB

AUX

TF card

FM Radio

An integrated microphone with noise reduction enables hands-free calls and online meetings. The built-in rechargeable batteries offer:

Up to 4 hours of playback on the A250

Up to 5 hours of playback on the A350

Both soundbars also support reverse charging, allowing users to power smartphones or small devices in emergencies.

The Rapoo A250 is priced at ₹2,299 (MRP ₹3,499), while the Rapoo A350 is priced at ₹2,499 (MRP ₹4,499). Both models come with a 12-month warranty. They are available at leading retail stores across India, with online availability coming soon on Amazon.in.

