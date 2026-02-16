Portronics has launched the Mport Space, an 8-in-1 USB Type-C hub that uniquely integrates a built-in M.2 SSD slot, eliminating the need for a separate external SSD enclosure. The hub is designed for professionals, creators, and power users who need both connectivity expansion and portable storage through a single USB-C port.

A key highlight of the Portronics Mport Space is its M.2 SSD slot, which supports NVMe and SATA SSDs in 2242, 2260, and 2280 sizes (SSD not included). This allows users to add fast external storage directly inside the hub, making it ideal for large file transfers, video editing workflows, and backups on the go.

The hub expands one USB-C port into:

HDMI output (up to 4K at 30 Hz)

USB 3.0 port for peripherals and storage

SD and microSD card readers for cameras and drones

USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port

USB-C data port

100W USB-C PD

It supports up to 100W USB-C PD pass-through charging, allowing laptops to charge while all connected devices remain in use.

The Mport Space features a durable aluminium body that aids in heat dissipation, along with a nylon braided cable for improved longevity. To protect installed storage, Portronics has added an SSD ON/OFF switch, helping prevent accidental disconnections.

LED indicators show standby status and read/write activity, giving users clear visual feedback during operation. The hub works on a plug-and-play basis, requiring no drivers, and is compatible with macOS, Windows, Android, and supported iOS devices.

The Portronics Mport Space is priced at ₹2,799 in India and comes with a 12-month warranty. It is available on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and leading retail stores across the country.

