ASUS announces ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED and Vivobook Pro OLED series laptops in India

ASUS, today announced the new consumer PC lineup in India launching Vivobook Pro OLED and ProArt StudioBook OELD series Windows laptops. The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is designed for content creators and consumers with a creative edge while the Vivobook Pro OLED series is a range of versatile and mainstream on-the-go laptops.

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED features industry-first innovations in the form of ASUS Dial and a touchpad that can support the stylus and is equipped with AMD’s powerful Ryzen 9 5000 series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU. On the other hand, the ASUS Vivobook Pro OLED series laptops come in AMD and Intel processor variants and in 14-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch sizes display.

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is the fusion of Pro and Art created by creators, for creators that will kindle the creative flame, capturing the sparks of one’s inspiration, to let you create the uncreated, said the company. In addition to the creator series PCs, ASUS has also announced ASUS ProArt Lab, a dedicated program for emerging and established creators across the industry to come together, share and learn from one another.

“The launch of our ProArt series is a step towards bringing something special for the creators’ community. We are thrilled to announce the launch of the one-of-a-kind program, ASUS ProArt Lab, which aims to further empower the creators’ community enabling them to unleash the unexplored creativity. We’re certain that the new lineup and platform will enable an incredible experience for creators across genres while allowing us to channelize the growth in the creators’ industry,” says Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India.

ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED (H5600)

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is a 16-inch workstation laptop equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX series processor and a fast NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 graphics 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM. The 16-inch display is actually an OLED screen with a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,400 pixels) supporting HDR 16:10 aspect ratio, 85% screen-to-body ratio, and offers a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified certifications along with factory-calibrated Delta-E <2 color accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation.

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED specs include up to 64 GB 3,200 MHz DDR4 RAM, 2x PCI-e 3.0 x4 NVMe M.2 slots up to 2+2 TB SSD storage, up to Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. It offers up to 8.5 hours of battery life with a 90 Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer battery.

The price for the ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED starts at Rs 1,69,990 and will be available from January 2022 on Flipkart, Amazon India, and offline stores (ROG stores and Asus Exclusive stores).

ASUS Vivobook 14X OLED & Vivobook 16X OLED (N7400, N7600)

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED feature 14-inch (WQXGA+) and 16-inch (WQUXGA+) OELD displays respectively. The display here is a NanoEdge 4K OLED with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400 pixels (16-inch model) or 2,880 x 1800 (14-inch model) with 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate (14-inch), 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification, and PANTONE Validated.

Specs include AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or up to Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Other specs include up to 16 GB 3,200 MHz DDR4 RAM, 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCI-e SSD, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C & A, HDMI 1.4, and an HD 720p webcam.

The Vivobook Pro 14X and 16X OLED models are designed with anodized-metal 0° Black and Cool Silver or weave-coating Meteor White and Comet Grey color options. The exclusive DialPad allows precise and intuitive control of creative tools, and the dual-fan cooling design with up to a 96Wh high-capacity battery (63Wh on 14-inch).

The price for the ASUS Vivobook 14X starts at Rs 94,990 (Intel) and Rs 109,990 (AMD) whereas the price for the ASUS Vivobook 16X OLED starts at Rs 124,990 (AMD). The laptops will be available on Flipkart, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Chroma, Vijay Sales, ASUS Estore, ROG stores, and Asus Exclusive stores.

ASUS Vivobook 14 OLED & Vivobook 15 OLED (M3400, M3401, M3500)

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and Vivobook 15 OLED come in 14-inch WQXGA+ and 15-inch sizes display respectively. The display offers a NanoEdge 2.8K resolution (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) or Full HD, 90 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification, and is PANTONE® Validated.

Specs include AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, a dual-fan cooling system, Harman Kardon-certified audio, and ultrafast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The laptops come in two distinctive color options, Quiet Blue or Cool Silver.

The price for the ASUS Vivobook 14 starts at Rs 74,990 (Intel) and Rs 94,990 (AMD) whereas the price for the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED starts at Rs 74,990 (Intel) and Rs 104,990 (AMD). The laptops will be available on Flipkart, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, Chroma, Vijay Sales, ASUS Estore, ROG stores, and Asus Exclusive stores.