Netflix drops prices for its subscription plans in India, starting at Rs 149

Netflix drops prices for its subscription plans in India, the streaming service has announced its newly priced plans to make content more accessible for its users. Starting today, Netflix members in India will get access to all of Netflix, from all around the world, uninterrupted and without ads, at new, lower prices.

There are a total of four plans in India, starting with the mobile-only plan which was priced at ₹199 a month will be revised to ₹149. The second plan is the Basic plan, which allows access to all the content on any device, has received a massive price drop, the Basic plan which was priced at ₹499 a month earlier will be revised to ₹199.

The other two plans – the Standard plan and the Premium plan also received a price drop, the Standard plan which was earlier priced at ₹649 is now at ₹499, and the Premium plan which was priced at ₹799 will be now priced at ₹649.

Netflix new subscription plans in India are as below: