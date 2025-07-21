ASUS India has introduced its latest ultrathin AI-powered notebook – the ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) at ₹65,990 in India. The new Vivobook 14, designed for next-gen computing and everyday productivity, is powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series processor featuring a 45 TOPS NPU (Neural Processing Unit), bringing robust on-device AI capabilities, exceptional performance, and all-day battery life to mainstream users.

The Vivobook 14 is equipped with the latest Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) SoC built on the 4nm TSMC N4P process, offering next-level AI acceleration via a 45 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. This enables smoother Copilot integration, intelligent image generation, real-time language processing, and other on-device AI workloads – all while maintaining ultra-efficient power consumption. The SoC boasts 8 Oryon CPU cores clocked up to 2.97 GHz and is paired with an Adreno X1-45 1.7 TFLOPS GPU, a superfast 8,448 MHz 16 GB LPDDR5X, and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, ensuring snappy multitasking.

The laptop sports a 14-inch Full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free visuals, and ultra-slim bezels for a more immersive experience. The 180° lay-flat hinge makes it ideal for collaborative work or presentations.

Weighing just 1.49 kg and measuring only 1.79 cm thin, the Vivobook 14 offers incredible portability without compromising build quality. The device meets MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards, making it reliable for everyday rigors. With a battery life of up to 29 hours of video playback, the Vivobook 14 is ideal for on-the-go professionals, students, and creators.

The laptop includes 2 x USB 4.0 Type-C, HDMI 2.1 TMDS, and a host of other I/O ports, providing fast data transfer and seamless peripheral connections. It comes with a backlit ErgoSense keyboard and intuitive touchpad with gesture support. For cameras, it has an FHD IR camera for facial recognition via Windows Hello, along with a physical privacy shutter, integrated Microsoft Pluton security chip, and Passkeys support for password-less authentication.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India said, “The Vivobook lineup has always been about empowering everyday users with powerful, accessible technology. With the new Vivobook 14, we’re taking that promise a step further. This device is designed to effortlessly adapt to the pace of your life, whether you’re working, studying, creating, or simply staying connected. It combines the intelligence of AI with thoughtful design and long-lasting performance, making it the perfect companion for those who expect more from their everyday laptop, without stretching their budget.”

ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) Specifications & Features

14-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels), 16:10 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, 45% NTSC colour gamut, 300 nits brightness Operating System: Windows 11 Home with Copilot support, Lifetime-free Microsoft Office Home 2024, Microsoft 365 Basic (1-year validity)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5 Gbps), 2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (display & power delivery, up to 40 Gbps), 1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Keyboard & Touchpad: ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with dedicated Copilot key, Noise reduction technology, ASUS ErgoSense touchpad (127.0 mm x 78.47 mm), ASUS Smart Gesture support

The ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) starts at a price of ₹65,990 for its base variant and is available starting today i.e. 21st July 2025 on Flipkart.com, and ASUS eShop.

ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) Price In India, Availability, & Offers

₹65,990 onwards Availability: 21st July 2025, i.e., today on Flipkart.com, and ASUS eShop

