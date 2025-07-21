WhatsApp is working on a new AI-powered feature for Android users called ‘Quick Recap’ that will provide smart summaries of unread messages across chats. WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app, is gearing up to introduce an innovative feature designed to help users quickly catch up on unread messages.

Spotted in development on beta version 2.25.21.12 of the Android app, the feature named ‘Quick Recap’ will reportedly use artificial intelligence to summarize unread messages across selected chats, saving users the hassle of scrolling through long message threads.

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, Quick Recap allows users to choose up to five individual or group chats and get a detailed AI-generated summary of unread messages from each. The new option will appear in the three-dot menu of the app, placed between ‘Select all’ and ‘Lock chats’.

This could be especially useful for users who return to the app after long periods or are part of active group chats where important messages can often get buried under a pile of updates, reactions, and forwards.

WhatsApp’s Quick Recap will reportedly make use of Meta’s Private Processing technology, which operates on top of a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). This ensures that neither WhatsApp nor third-party systems have access to your private data while generating message summaries.

This adds another layer of privacy, aligning with WhatsApp’s ongoing focus on end-to-end encryption and user data protection. However, it’s worth noting that chats where Advanced Chat Privacy is enabled won’t be eligible for Quick Recap. Moreover, the feature will be optional and turned off by default. Users will have to manually enable it from the app’s settings once it becomes available.

As of now, Quick Recap is still under development and not yet available, even for beta testers enrolled through the Google Play Beta Programme. WhatsApp has not revealed an official launch date or release timeline for the feature. Still, the idea behind it hints at a broader move by Meta to incorporate more AI-powered productivity tools into its ecosystem, and WhatsApp appears to be leading that push on the messaging front.

Stay tuned as we follow further developments on this feature, which could significantly enhance how users manage message overload on WhatsApp.