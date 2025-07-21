Portronics has launched the Bubble 3.0 wireless keyboard in India, a versatile typing solution tailored for users who want a single keyboard to seamlessly connect with laptops, tablets, smartphones, and even smart TVs. Priced attractively at an introductory rate of ₹999, the Portronics Bubble 3.0 promises both functionality and style for modern workspaces.

The Portronics Bubble 3.0 offers multi-device connectivity, users can connect up to four devices simultaneously – three via Bluetooth 5.3 and one using the 2.4 GHz USB receiver. The keyboard supports a wide range of platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and smart TVs, allowing effortless switching without any complicated setup.

The Bubble 3.0 is designed with low-profile keys based on an X-structure mechanism that ensures quiet and balanced keystrokes. The rounded, slightly concave keycaps are aimed at reducing finger strain, making it ideal for long typing sessions. A dual-height adjustable stand further enhances comfort by minimizing wrist fatigue.

It comes with built-in silicone-padded stand, which securely holds tablets or smartphones, making it easy to multitask. The keyboard also includes full-sized keys with a numpad and dedicated multimedia buttons for enhanced productivity.

The Bubble 3.0 features Microsoft Copilot integration, providing AI-powered voice assistance and smart command capabilities. The Bubble 3.0 comes with a rechargeable battery that supports USB-C charging and is designed to last for days on a single charge. Users are also notified when it’s time to recharge, helping avoid unexpected interruptions.

The Portronics Bubble 3.0 (POR 2195) is priced at ₹999 (MRP ₹2,999) as a part of the introductory offer. The keyboard is available on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets, with a 12-month warranty.

Portronics Bubble 3.0 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹999 (MRP ₹2,999)

₹999 (MRP ₹2,999) Availability: Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets, with a 12-month warranty

Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets, with a 12-month warranty Offers: Available at ₹999 (introductory offer)

Get Portronics Bubble 3.0 on Portronics.com