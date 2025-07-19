vivo V60 rumored to launch in India with OriginOS based on Android 16, replacing FunTouch OS. vivo India might be making one of its biggest software shifts yet in global markets, including India. For years, vivo has shipped its smartphones outside China with Funtouch OS, a custom Android skin that has seen mixed reception. Meanwhile, in its home market, vivo has been offering the much more refined OriginOS. Now, a new tip points toward a major change – OriginOS could finally be launching in India.

According to a tipster on X (formerly Twitter), vivo might finally bring OriginOS to India with the upcoming vivo V60 Series, and the software could be based on the yet-to-be-released Android 16. This marks a potential departure from years of the company sticking to Funtouch OS in global markets, including India.

The post shared on X stated, “Exclusive ✨ Vivo V60 is launching in India on August 19, 2025! 🇮🇳📱 The same source also reveals that OriginOS based on Android 16 will debut in India alongside the launch.”

While there’s no formal announcement yet, the timing makes sense, especially after the company’s recent launches like the vivo X Fold 5 and vivo X200 FE, signaling a renewed push in premium and flagship segments.

What’s The Big Deal About OriginOS?

OriginOS is often praised for its clean design, fluid animations, and thoughtful features that offer a vastly improved user experience compared to Funtouch OS. In China, the OS has gained a loyal fan base, and many vivo fans in India have long hoped for its arrival.

However, one major concern about bringing OriginOS outside China is its lack of native support for Google services – something that vivo must adapt for the Indian market. If OriginOS is coming to India, the company will need to integrate the Google Play Store, Google apps, and ensure it meets global data compliance and privacy norms.

A switch to OriginOS in India could elevate vivo’s perception, especially among premium users who care deeply about software design and polish. The timing also aligns well with the broader Android ecosystem updates. With Android 16 expected to launch later this year, vivo might see this as the perfect moment to redefine its software identity in key markets.

If the vivo V60 Series does debut with OriginOS in India, we can expect teasers and promotional campaigns to surface in the coming weeks. The company has previously remained tight-lipped when asked about global expansion plans for OriginOS, merely stating it is “studying the feasibility”. For now, we’ll wait for official confirmation from vivo India on the OriginOS rollout.