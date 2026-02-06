ASUS has announced pre-bookings in India for its latest lineup of Zenbook and Vivobook laptops powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors. Headlining the portfolio is the ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA), alongside new Zenbook and Vivobook models aimed at AI-assisted productivity, creative workflows, multitasking, and everyday computing. The new range brings Copilot+ PC capabilities, dedicated NPUs, OLED displays, long battery life claims, and lightweight designs, targeting both premium and mainstream laptop buyers ahead of their official India launch.

ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA)

The Zenbook S16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor, featuring a 50 TOPS NPU for Copilot+ PC features and ASUS AI applications. It comes in a 1.1cm slim all-metal chassis, weighs 1.5kg, and uses ASUS’ Ceraluminum material designed to meet durability standards.

The laptop sports a 16-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision support. Audio is handled by a six-speaker Dolby Atmos system. ASUS claims up to 23 hours of battery life, along with fast charging, multiple connectivity options, and Microsoft Pluton security integration.

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA)

The Zenbook 14 runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU. It weighs 1.28kg and measures 1.49cm thick, focusing on portability and productivity.

It features a 14-inch Full HD+ OLED touchscreen with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and HDR support. ASUS claims over 25 hours of battery life. Other highlights include fast charging, a Copilot key, NumberPad 2.0, and a wide selection of I/O ports.

ASUS Vivobook S16 (M3607GA)

The Vivobook S16 is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 400-series processors with up to a 50 TOPS NPU, enabling Copilot+ PC and ASUS AI features. It combines a metallic chassis with a Full HD+ OLED display for accurate colors and clear visuals. ASUS rates the battery life at up to 23 hours.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607GA)

This model features the AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU. It comes with a large display, slim bezels, and a chassis certified to MIL-STD-810H durability standards, targeting productivity-focused users.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ)

The Vivobook 15 runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and sports a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with an 82% screen-to-body ratio and a 180-degree hinge. It supports up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ)

This model features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, a 16-inch FHD+ display, and a three-sided NanoEdge design. It supports up to 16 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, targeting general productivity and media consumption.

Speaking on the launch, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said, “Powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen AI 400 series processors, this new lineup reflects our focus on delivering quicker, more efficient, and reliable on-device AI experiences. With their advanced NPU capabilities, these platforms enable smarter multitasking, creative workflows, and everyday productivity. Led by the ASUS Zenbook S16, our portfolio brings together refined design and intelligent performance, while the expanded Zenbook and Vivobook range ensures that users across price points and use cases – from students and creators to working professionals – can access high-performance AI PCs suited to their evolving needs.”

ASUS Zenbook & Vivobook Series Pricing & Availability

All models will be available from 12th February 2026, except the Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ), which will go on sale in the first week of March 2026. Customers pre-ordering the Zenbook S16 or Zenbook 14 can redeem a protection bundle worth ₹5,599 for ₹1. The bundle includes a 2-year extended warranty and 3 years of accidental damage protection valid until 11th February 2026.

Redemption Process

Pre-order via ASUS authorized stores, ASUS Eshop, or Amazon

Generate a coupon code on the ASUS India website

Receive the code via registered email

Redeem benefits on the ASUS promo portal within 20 days of delivery

Model Starting Price Availability ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA) ₹1,69,990 ASUS Stores, ASUS Eshop, Amazon.in, authorized retailers ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA) ₹1,15,990 Amazon.in, ASUS Eshop ASUS Vivobook S16 (M3607GA) ₹1,04,990 ASUS Stores, ASUS Eshop, Amazon.in, authorized retailers ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607GA) ₹87,990 ASUS Stores, ASUS Eshop, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, authorized retailers ASUS Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ) ₹62,990 ASUS Stores, ASUS Eshop, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, authorized retailers ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) ₹65,990 ASUS Stores, ASUS Eshop, authorized retailers

