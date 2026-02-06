LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) has expanded its home appliances portfolio in the country with the launch of a new LG Essential Series of room air conditioners. Introduced under the company’s “Made in India, Made for India” initiative, the new ACs are engineered to perform reliably across India’s diverse climate conditions, including extreme heat, high humidity, and frequent voltage fluctuations. According to LG, the Essential Series focuses on balancing performance, energy efficiency, and durability for everyday household usage, while keeping pricing accessible for a wide range of consumers.

Key Features of LG Essential Series ACs

The LG Essential Series is equipped with a Smart Inverter Compressor, which dynamically adjusts operating speed based on cooling demand. This helps deliver faster cooling, lower energy consumption, and quieter operation. The ACs also feature Variable Tonnage Technology, enabling rapid cooling during startup and automatically reducing compressor speed once the desired temperature is achieved. LG’s Convertible 6-in-1 cooling modes allow users to customize cooling output and power usage based on their needs.

Additional highlights include:

Diet Mode for reduced power consumption during daily use

Active Energy Control with four selectable power management levels

VIRAAT Mode, which boosts cooling capacity by up to 109% and supports operation at temperatures as low as 18°C

Smart Care Mode, which automatically adjusts temperature and airflow based on usage patterns and indoor conditions

For long-term durability, the Essential Series ACs come with Gold Fin+ anti-corrosion coating featuring double-layer protection to minimize rust and environmental wear on critical components.

LG backs the inverter compressor with a 10-year warranty, and the air conditioners use 100% copper tubes to enhance durability and corrosion resistance. The units also support stabilizer-free operation across a wide voltage range of 140V to 295V, ensuring uninterrupted performance even during power fluctuations.

Speaking on the launch, James Lee, president of the LG ES Company, said, “Our Essential Series air conditioner reflects a clear understanding of India’s climate and the everyday needs of Indian households. Guided by our ‘Har Ghar Appliances, Har Ghar Happiness’ slogan, we are determined to spread the Life’s Good message to every Indian home in the new year and beyond. We will continue to expand our product portfolio based on local insights to deliver an even better consumer experience.”

The LG Essential Series Air Conditioners are priced starting at ₹28,901 and are available for purchase via the company’s official website, LG.

LG Essential Series Air Conditioners Price In India & Availability