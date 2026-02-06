Brave, a new homegrown consumer technology startup, has entered the Indian personal computing market with the launch of its first product, Brave Ark. The company had earlier teased its debut, and the Ark now marks Brave’s formal arrival in the Android-based PC and productivity segment. Key highlights of the Brave Ark include a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a large 12.95-inch 2.8K screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a super-large 14,550 mAh battery, and support for Brave Ark Pen and Brave Keyboard.

Brave positions the Ark for a niche it calls “Mind Athletes” – digitally native users who frequently shift between learning, content creation, entertainment, and professional workflows. The device runs Android 15 and features a dedicated PC Mode, enabling a more desktop-like experience for multitasking and productivity.

According to the company, the Brave Ark has been designed with adaptability and everyday efficiency at its core. Instead of catering to a single use case, the device aims to seamlessly transition between productivity, entertainment, and creative tasks, reducing the need for multiple devices.

The Ark sports a 12.95-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 700 nits peak brightness. Audio is handled by an eight-speaker setup supported by DTS audio, along with dual microphones and noise reduction. The device is available in Galactic Blue color in a 7.6mm metal unibody design with a 2-in-1 form factor suitable for both tablet and PC-style usage.

Powering the device is the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB via microSD card. The Ark packs a massive 14,550 mAh battery, which Brave claims can deliver up to two days of usage, along with 33W fast charging support.

For imaging, the Brave Ark features a 13 MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing camera for video calls. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2) port.

Brave includes the Brave Ark Pen in the box, offering 4,096 pressure levels, 240 Hz sampling rate, instant calibration, and dynamic pressure mapping for consistent strokes. The stylus is rated for 20+ hours of continuous usage on a single charge. An adapter case is also bundled with the device.

The Brave Ark is priced at ₹34,999 for its single 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant and is now available on Amazon.in. As part of the launch offer, the first 200 buyers will receive a free Brave Keyboard, featuring backlit keys, a premium leather finish, and magnetic attachment with charging support.

