Brave, a new homegrown consumer technology startup, has officially announced its entry into India’s personal computing space. The company confirmed that its debut product, the Brave Ark, will launch in India on 6th February 2026 and will be sold exclusively via Amazon India. Brave was founded by a team with prior experience in consumer technology and product development. The company states that the Ark is just the first step in a broader strategy to build a cohesive personal computing ecosystem, rather than launching disconnected products across categories.

Brave Ark: A 2-in-1 Android PC

The Brave Ark is positioned as a 2-in-1 Android PC, aimed at users who frequently shift between productivity, learning, entertainment, and creative workflows. Brave refers to its target audience as “Mind Athletes” – digitally native users who need flexibility rather than a fixed, single-purpose device.

According to the company, the Ark is designed around adaptability and everyday efficiency, offering a unified device experience that supports both work and leisure use cases without forcing users into rigid computing patterns.

To support its first product launch, Brave has partnered with several established players across hardware, software, and manufacturing:

Manufacturing: The company has partnered with Syrma SGS for manufacturing, system integration, and quality control within India.

Retail: Amazon India will serve as the exclusive retail partner for nationwide availability.

Brave has already revealed several key hardware details ahead of launch:

13 MP rear camera with LED flash, 5 MP selfie camera Battery: 14,550 mAh capacity

The company has also committed to long-term OS and security updates, signaling a focus on device longevity rather than short upgrade cycles.

Complete specifications, pricing, and sale details for the Brave Ark will be announced at the official launch event on February 6, 2026. The device will go on sale via Amazon.in shortly after the launch.